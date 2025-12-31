Putin vows victory in Ukraine in defiant New Year’s address

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed victory in Ukraine in a defiant speech despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war.

Putin used his annual televised New Year's address to rally his troops fighting in Ukraine, saying he believed in them and in victory in a war that he has framed as part of an existential struggle with the West.

It comes as Trump is trying to broker an end to the nearly four-year-old conflict, Europe's bloodiest conflagration since World War Two, with both sides' negotiating stances still far apart.

Dressed in a black coat, Putin - whose forces are advancing slowly but steadily in Ukraine - spoke about Russia's destiny and the unity of its people, which he said guaranteed the sovereignty and security of the "Fatherland".

He paid tribute in particular to his forces fighting in Ukraine, calling them heroes.

open image in gallery An image from an undated video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, shows a man in camouflage standing by a downed drone that it claims was one of the Ukrainian drones involved in an alleged attack on a residence of President Vladimir Putin ( Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP )

"Millions of people across Russia — I assure you — are with you on this New Year's Eve," said Putin.

"They are thinking of you, empathising with you, hoping for you. I wish all our soldiers and commanders a happy coming New Year! We believe in you and our victory!"

His speech, which was first broadcast in Russia's far east, came as Russia released video footage of what it said was a downed drone, presenting it as evidence that Ukraine had tried this week to attack a presidential residence.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called the claims a “complete fabrication” intended to lay the groundwork for future strikes on Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine.

“I am sure they are simply preparing the ground for strikes, probably on the capital, probably on government buildings,” he said.

Trump appeared swayed by the Russian claim and said he was “very angry” at the news of the strikes.

In another video released Wednesday, Russia's top general told troops to keep carving out buffer zones in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv regions and said Moscow's forces had advanced faster in December than in any other month in 2025.

Reuters could not verify his battlefield assertion.