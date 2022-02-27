News Digest 5:45 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————————-

UKRAINE-INVASION — Street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country’s south Sunday, advances that appeared to make a new phase of Russia’s invasion following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country. Following its gains on the ground, Russia sent a delegation to Belarus for peace talks with Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. Ukraine’s president suggested other locations, saying his country was unwilling to meet in Belarus because it served as a staging ground for the invasion. By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,350 words, photos, videos. UKRAINE-INVASION-THE-LATEST (sent).

UKRAINE INVASION-SANCTIONS — The United States and its European allies have agreed to levy the most potentially crippling sanctions yet on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The new measures announced Saturday include restrictions on Russia’s central bank, and cutting some banks off from the SWIFT global financial system. Western officials say the central bank measures will likely send Russia’s ruble into free fall. And analysts predict spiraling inflation and bank runs as a result. By Zeke Miller, Raf Casert, Ellen Knickmeyer and Ken Sweet, SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-PATH TO WAR — The path to war in Ukraine was convoluted but also inexorable. Over the past year, Russia alternately added and subtracted troops along the border, diplomacy seemed to make progress until it didn’t, Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed restrained, then not, then maybe, then not. In the end it unfolded almost precisely as U.S. officials said it would, with a stage-managed incursion of Russian troops on trumped-up pretenses. SENT: words, photos. By Lori Hinnant, Mstyslav Chernov, Aamer Madhani and Calvin Woodward. SENT: 2,320 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-ZELENSKYY — When Volodymyr Zelenskyy grew up in southeastern Ukraine, his Jewish family spoke Russian and his father once forbade him going abroad to study in Israel. Instead, Zelenskyy studied law. Upon graduation, he found a new home in comedy, rocketing in the 2010s to become one of Ukraine’s most popular entertainers with the TV series “Servant of the People.” By John Daniszewski. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

SWITZERLAND RUSSIA-SANCTIONS — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put Switzerland’s much-vaunted neutrality to the test — and along with it, the country’s traditional role as international intermediary and reputation as a safe haven for the assets of Russia’s richest and most powerful. SENT: 870 words, photos.

VRUS OUTBREAK — For two years, Hong Kong successfully insulated most of its residents from COVID-19, even going nearly three months late last year without a single locally spread case. Then the omicron variant showed up. The fast-spreading mutation breached Hong Kong’s defenses and has been spreading rapidly through one of the world’s most densely populated places, overflowing hospitals and isolation wards and prompting desperate measures to test the entire 7.4 million population and hastily build six isolation and treatment centers. By Alice Fung and Aniruddha Ghosal. SENT: 990 words, photos.

——————————————-——————————————-

MORE ON THE INVASION OF UKRAINE

——————————————-——————————————-

UKRAINE INVASION-GOING BACK — While tens of thousands of refugees are leaving Ukraine amid Russia’s attack on the country, some Ukrainian men and women are returning home from across Europe to help defend their homeland. At the checkpoint in Medyka, in southeastern Poland, many were standing in a line early Sunday to cross into Ukraine. SENT: 260 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-RUSSIAN SPORTS — The invasion of Ukraine could further undermine Russia’s status as an elite sports dynasty, which already has been weakened by deception and doping scandals but often punished only by a tepid pushback from international sports bodies. A number of federations, including skiing, curling and Formula 1, pulled premier events out of Russia following the invasion. SENT: By Eddie Pells. Sent: 1,110 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-VODKA — The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies. But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead. SENT: 370 words, photo.

JUD-IJF-PUTIN — Vladimir Putin has temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports. The International Judo Federation has cited “the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine” for suspending Putin’s honorary president status. The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics. SENT: 100 words, photos.

——————————————-

TRENDING

——————————————-

TV-SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Saturday Night Live” normally kicks off each show with some humor, but the comedy sketch series opened with a tribute performance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. SENT: 100 words, photos.

HOUSE PARTY-FLOOR COLLAPSES — Authorities say three people were taken to a hospital after a floor collapsed during a house party in a Denver area suburb. SENT: 110 words.

——————————————-——————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

——————————————-——————————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASKS REACTIONS — Americans who have been clamoring for an end to mask-wearing have welcomed new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It says healthy people in most areas of the country can safely stop wearing masks. But others remain wary that the pandemic could throw a new curveball. SENT: 800 words, photos.

——————————————-

NATIONAL

——————————————-

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING — Las Vegas police say 14 people were shot before dawn at a hookah lounge and that one man died and two people suffered critical injuries. Police Capt. Dori Koren says the shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday and that preliminary information indicates there was a party in which two people got into an altercation. SENT: 290 words, photos.

——————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

——————————————-

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea has launched a ballistic missile into the sea, its neighbors say, in a resumption of weapons tests that came as the United States and its allies are focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The North Korean launch on Sunday was the eighth of its kind this year and the first since Jan. 30. SENT: 790 words, photos.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE - Search efforts are continuing in the hardest-hit areas of Indonesia’s Sumatra island after a strong earthquake there killed 10 people, injured nearly 400 and left thousands displaced. SENT: 270 words, photos.

——————————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————-

ELECTION 2022-REPUBLICANS -- Leading Republicans spent much of three days avoiding Donald Trump’s chief grievances or ignoring him altogether, instead uniting behind a midterm message designed to win back the voters the former president had alienated. That changed Saturday night when activists cheered Trump as he falsely claimed a stolen election and described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “smart.” By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 990 words, photos. Results of straw poll for the GOP presidential nomination scheduled for release in afternoon; will be updated.

——————————————-

ENTERTAINMENT

——————————————-

NAACP-IMAGE-AWARDS - Jennifer Hudson was named entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of color. After Hudson accepted the award Saturday night, the singer-actor thanked the NAACP for inspiring “little girls like me.” By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 880 words, photos.

FILM-SAG AWARDS — The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will kick off with a “Hamilton” reunion, feature a lifetime achievement award for Helen Mirren and, maybe, supply a preview of the upcoming Academy Awards. SENT: 390 words, photos.

MEDIA-CNN-LICHT — Chris Licht, who currently runs Stephen Colbert’s late-night show at CBS but has a news background, is expected to be named the new president of CNN. SENT: 550 words, photos.

——————————————-

SPORTS

——————————————-

MICKELSON FALLOUT — Corporate partnerships keep falling for Phil Mickelson in the wake of his shocking comments about Saudi Arabia and his involvement in a proposed super league the Saudis are funding. SENT: 460 words, photos.

——————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————-

