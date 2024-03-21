Volga Maniac: Serial killer who posed as plumber jailed for murdering 31 elderly women

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Russian serial killer known as the “Volga Maniac” was jailed for life on Thursday for murdering 31 elderly women, the TASS state news agency reported.

Radik Tagirov was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of the killings. They were committed across 15 cities in and around the Tatarstan region, about 730 km (450 miles) east of Moscow, between 2011 and 2012.

Law enforcement agencies said he had sometimes posed as a social worker, electrician or plumber to enter the women’s homes before strangling them and stealing their valuables.

Tagirov was a locksmith who had previously served prison time for petty theft. The court in the city of Kazan also found him guilty of several attempted murders as well as assaults on 34 more elderly women, TASS said.

(ICR)

Police have attempted to track down their killer for years and offered a 3-million-rouble (£30,000) reward for information leading to his arrest.

Tagirov would go down as one of Russia’s most prolific serial killers.

in 2007 Siberian policeman Mikhail Popkov was convicted of 78 murders carried out between 1992 and 2007. He raped and killed women with an axe after offering them rides.

‘Chessboard Killer’ Alexander Pichushkin was alos sentenced to life in prison in Moscow in 2007 for 48 murders. He said he wanted to kill one person for each of the 64 squares on a chessboard.