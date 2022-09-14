Zelensky visits recently liberated Ukrainian city to thank troops

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the recently recaptured city of Izium to thank his troops for their bravery.

In a counterattack which took Moscow by surprise, Kyiv’s forces have pushed the Russian army out of much of Kharkiv province in under a week.

Mr Zelensky said his soldiers have recaptured around 8,000 square kilometres in the northeast province, in a humiliating blow for Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian president, who has paid many surprise visits to the frontlines during the war, attended a flag-raising ceremony in Izium, a city used as an important supply hub by the Russian occupiers.

Much of the city has been destroyed by air strikes, with piles of rubble lying where homes used to stand.

"The view is very shocking but it is not shocking for me," Mr Zelensky told onlookers there.

The war-time leader added that Ukrainian bodies had been discovered like they had in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv where Russian troops are accused of torturing and killing civilians earlier in the war.

Amid the devastation, Mr Zelensky stressed the importance of his troops’ liberation efforts.

"Our soldiers are here. That’s a very important thing,” he said. "I see how people meet them, in what a sensitive moment. It means that with our army, the life comes back."

This comes as Ukraine consolidates its newly recaptured territory and attempts to make further advances.

In Kharkiv region, this counteroffensive could involve threating Russian positions behind the Oskil River.

"Ukrainian forces are continuing localised ground assaults to threaten Russian positions behind the Oskil River," the Institute for the Study of War said.

"Russian troops are unlikely to be strong enough to prevent further Ukrainian advances along the entire Oskil River because they do not appear to be receiving reinforcements, and Ukrainian troops will likely be able to exploit this weakness to resume the counter-offensive across the Oskil if they choose," it added.

During Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive, Mr Zelensky expressed his belief that this winter could be a “turning point” in the war.

“I believe that this winter is a turning point, and it can lead to the rapid de-occupation of Ukraine,” he said on Saturday.