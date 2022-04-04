Pro-Moscow Vucic declares victory in Serbian elections

Aleksander Vucic, an ally of Russia, has won Serbia’s presidential and parliamentary elections, securing another five-year term in office.

With almost all the votes counted, Mr Vucic has won around 60 per cent of the vote in the presidential race. Meanwhile, his populist Serbian Progressive Party – an important ally to Russia in the Balkans and in Europe – secured 43 per cent of the vote.

The projection means that no run-off vote is needed and Mr Vucic can form the next Serbian government in a coalition with junior partners in the 250-member assembly. The results will be formally declared on Monday evening.

After declaring victory late on Sunday, Mr Vucic said he was “proud” of the “greatest support of the people”. He also added that the new government will face tough decisions but will continue to maintain friendly relations with their historically close Slavic ally Russia.

Mr Vucic’s priorities for his second term include attracting foreign investments, continuing the modernisation of the country, as well as ensuring peace and stability.

The main opposition group, United for Serbia’s Victory, secured only 13 per cent of the vote. The group’s presidential candidate Zdravko Ponos gained 17 per cent.

Opposition parties boycotted the previous parliamentary election in 2020, claiming that the government’s influence over the media did not make for a free and fair election. This led to the Progressive Party governing in Serbia unopposed.

Since Mr Vucic came to power in 2012, he has suppressed the media, taking complete control over the years.

Alongside independent observers, opposition groups have also listed a series of irregularities and incidents, including violent ones, which the ruling government has denied. A former ultra-nationalist, Vucic has served as defence minister, prime minister and president.

Like Viktor Orban, Hungary’s prime minister and also a longtime ally of Putin’s, Mr Vucic refused to join Western sanctions against Russia despite seeking membership in the EU for Serbia.

He said: “Good relations in the region are the most important thing, but also not breaking ties with traditional friends.”