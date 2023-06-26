For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has issued his first public statement since the aborted march on Moscow, claiming he had never intended to overthrow Putin’s government.

In his first public comments since Saturday’s dramatic events, he said the one-day mutiny was intended to be a protest at the ineffectual conduct of the war in Ukraine.

Prigozhin spoke in an 11-minute audio message released on the Telegram messaging app.

He denied trying to overturn the Russian state and said he acted in response to an attack on his force that killed some 30 of his fighters.

“We started our march because of an injustice,” Prigozhin said in a recording that gave details about where he is or what his future plans are.

A festering feud between Prigozhin and Russia’s military brass erupted on Saturday into a mutiny that saw the mercenaries leave Ukraine to seize a military headquarters in a southern Russian city and roll seemingly unopposed for hundreds of miles toward Moscow, before turning around after less than 24 hours.

The Kremlin said it had made a deal for Prigozhin to move to Belarus and receive amnesty, along with his soldiers. There was no confirmation of his whereabouts Monday, although he was reportedly seen at a hotel in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

Russian media reported a criminal probe against Prigozhin continued, and some lawmakers called for his head.

In a return to at least superficial normality, Moscow’s mayor announced an end to the “counterterrorism regime” imposed on the capital, when troops and armored vehicles set up checkpoints on the outskirts and authorities tore up roads leading into the city.

Meanwhile, Moscow showed a video of defence minister Sergei Shoigu at a military headquarters in Ukraine. It was unclear when it was flmed.Prigozhin’s rift with the military dates back years, to Russia’s intervention in Syria, where Wagner forces also were active.

Though the Prigozhin mutiny was brief, it was not bloodless. Several military helicopters and a military communications plane were shot down by Wagner forces, killing at least 15.

Prigozhin denied there were any casualties on his side, but media reports indicated the airstrikes hit some Wagner vehicles, and messaging app channels featured images of the damage.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report