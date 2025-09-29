Runaway wallaby evades police in busy German city

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wallaby is currently at large in Berlin, prompting local police to issue a public advisory: keep your distance, but maintain visual contact if spotted. The marsupial, a smaller relative of a kangaroo, was first reported on Sunday morning, meandering through the western Spandau area of the German capital.

Chief Inspector Martin Halweg confirmed on Monday that Berlin police are no longer actively pursuing the animal, as it is not believed to pose an immediate threat to public safety – for now. Officers were initially dispatched after passersby reported the creature on the run, but it eluded capture by darting into a forest, and its trail was subsequently lost.

Berlin police are not equipped with specialist tools for capturing kangaroos or wallabies, possessing only blankets or snares typically used for free-roaming dogs, Halweg explained. A video circulating on Facebook, depicting a wallaby hopping down a dark street before pausing to lick its paws as a woman’s voice expressed surprise, appears to have been filmed around the time of its disappearance.

German media reports suggest the approximately 90-centimetre-tall wallaby belongs to a private owner, though the precise circumstances of its escape remain unclear. "Berlin police recommend that if you see the animal, notify police or the Berlin Animal Catcher," Halweg advised. "They also advise keeping your distance and maintaining visual contact with the animal so that emergency personnel can approach it."

While the city's police do not typically record lost animals, Chief Inspector Halweg, with over three decades of service, noted the extreme rarity of such an incident. He remarked: "Such cases are indeed very rare," highlighting the unusual nature of the ongoing marsupial hunt.