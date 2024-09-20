Jump to content

Live: Huge clean-up underway in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region after hundreds flee deadly Storm Boris

Holly Patrick
Friday 20 September 2024 09:05
Watch live from Italy as cleanup operations begin on Friday, 20 September, after devastating floods in Emilia-Romagna.

It comes after local media reported around 1,000 residents were evacuated in the northern region following torrential rains.

Three of the region's provinces have been hit by flooded rivers and local mayors have asked people to stay on upper floors or leave their houses.

Residents have also been asked to avoid travelling and work from home whenever possible.

This year's floods come just over 12 months after similarly extreme weather hit Emilia-Romagna in May 2023, claiming 17 lives and causing billions of euros in damages.

At least 20 people have died across central and eastern European nations that have been plagued by severe flooding in recent days, including in Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania.

