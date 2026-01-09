Trial of man linked to US child’s online suicide tests law in Germany

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The trial of a 21-year-old man accused of forcing children and teenagers to self-harm and commit sexual acts online, leading to a 13-year-old boy taking his own life in the United States, began behind closed doors in Hamburg on Friday.

The trial - which is being held in private due to the age and vulnerability of the victims - marks a precedent in Germany as the first time someone has gone on trial for murder in a suicide that occurred in a different jurisdiction.

The defendant, who allegedly used the online pseudonym "White Tiger," faces charges including one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the prosecution.

The defendant is accused of 204 offences committed between January 2021 and September 2023 against more than 30 victims.

The trial is scheduled to run until December, with 82 hearings planned. No verdict is expected this year.

If found guilty, the defendant can only be sentenced to between 6 months and 10 years in prison due to the fact that he was a minor at the time the crimes were committed, Judge Marayke Frantzen said shortly before the trial started on Friday.

A murder usually carries a 15-year sentence in Germany.

Also speaking ahead of the trial, defence lawyer Christiane Yueksel said that the fact that her client was being accused of indirectly committing a murder and other crimes "is a construct that is factually incorrect and cannot be proven."

Authorities allege the defendant led a group of cybercriminals named "764" that targeted children aged 11 to 15 across Germany, Canada, Finland and the United States, coercing them to self-harm and recording the acts for blackmail.

Prosecutors say the accused made particularly vulnerable children emotionally dependent on him via social media, exploiting this trust to produce child sexual abuse material and escalate the level of harm.

The case was launched after a tip-off from the FBI, which was investigating the death by suicide of the teenage boy in the United States.

Hamburg police arrested the suspect in his parents' home last summer.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you