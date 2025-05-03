Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman dies in Greece when bomb explodes in her hands

Police say the woman planned to plant the bomb in a bank’s ATM

Tara Cobham
Saturday 03 May 2025 07:47 BST
Greek police forensic experts search the spot where a 38-year-old woman was killed
Greek police forensic experts search the spot where a 38-year-old woman was killed (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A woman has died in Greece when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands, police said.

The 38-year-old woman was carrying the bomb to place it outside a nearby bank in the northern city of Thessaloniki at around 5am, police said.

Several storefronts and vehicles were damaged by the explosion.

The woman was known to authorities after taking part in several past robberies, according to police, who said they are investigating her possible ties to extreme leftist groups.

"It appears that she was carrying an explosive device and planned to plant it a bank's ATM," a senior police official told Reuters

"Something went wrong and exploded in her hands," the official added.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in