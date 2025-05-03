Woman dies in Greece when bomb explodes in her hands
Police say the woman planned to plant the bomb in a bank’s ATM
A woman has died in Greece when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands, police said.
The 38-year-old woman was carrying the bomb to place it outside a nearby bank in the northern city of Thessaloniki at around 5am, police said.
Several storefronts and vehicles were damaged by the explosion.
The woman was known to authorities after taking part in several past robberies, according to police, who said they are investigating her possible ties to extreme leftist groups.
"It appears that she was carrying an explosive device and planned to plant it a bank's ATM," a senior police official told Reuters
"Something went wrong and exploded in her hands," the official added.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...