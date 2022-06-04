A woman has died and two children have been rescued from the water after a car plunged into a river in Ireland on Friday night.

Emergency services responded to reports of an incident at Kennedy Quay, Cork City, where a vehicle entered the River Lee at around 8.45pm yesterday.

Eye witnesses told Cork Live that a car was seen driving “erratically” on the quay before it plunged into the water.

Others claimed they witnessed two passengers free themselves as the car sank.

Following a major rescue operation by a naval diving team, the body of woman in her 40s was recovered from the water.

According to a Garda spokesperson, her body has been transported to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, two children, who were rescued from the water, are being treated in hospital this morning.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of an incident where a vehicle entered the River Lee at Kennedy Quay, Cork City, at approximately 8:45pm on Friday, 3rd June, 2022.

“Two children were recovered from the water and were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

“Following the arrival of a dive team with the Irish Naval Service, the body of a woman (40s) was later removed from the water.

“The woman’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. The results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“No further information is available at this time.”