Woman dies after car with two children inside ‘plunges into river’ in Ireland

Two children are being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries

Emily Atkinson
Saturday 04 June 2022 10:09
Comments
<p>Witnesses said they saw a car being driven erratically before it plunged into a river </p>

Witnesses said they saw a car being driven erratically before it plunged into a river

(Getty Images)

A woman has died and two children have been rescued from the water after a car plunged into a river in Ireland on Friday night.

Emergency services responded to reports of an incident at Kennedy Quay, Cork City, where a vehicle entered the River Lee at around 8.45pm yesterday.

Eye witnesses told Cork Live that a car was seen driving “erratically” on the quay before it plunged into the water.

Others claimed they witnessed two passengers free themselves as the car sank.

Following a major rescue operation by a naval diving team, the body of woman in her 40s was recovered from the water.

Recommended

According to a Garda spokesperson, her body has been transported to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, two children, who were rescued from the water, are being treated in hospital this morning.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of an incident where a vehicle entered the River Lee at Kennedy Quay, Cork City, at approximately 8:45pm on Friday, 3rd June, 2022.

“Two children were recovered from the water and were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

“Following the arrival of a dive team with the Irish Naval Service, the body of a woman (40s) was later removed from the water.

“The woman’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. The results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“No further information is available at this time.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in