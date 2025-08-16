Palestinian woman, 20, dies in hospital after being evacuated from Gaza to Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 20-year-old Palestinian woman, transferred from the Gaza Strip for urgent medical treatment, has died in Italy, a hospital confirmed on Saturday.

Named by Italian media as Marah Abu Zuhri, she was admitted to Pisa University Hospital late on Wednesday as part of a humanitarian mission. Described as being in a "state of severe physical deterioration" and arriving with a "very complex, compromised clinical picture," she died on Friday.

Her death followed a respiratory crisis and subsequent cardiac arrest. Hospital staff had performed tests and started supportive therapy before her death. She had travelled to Italy accompanied by her mother.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said almost 120 Gazans — 31 patients and their families — had been flown to Rome, Milan and Pisa on three planes.

In a post on X, Tajani said that it was the 14th medical evacuation of Palestinians that Italy had conducted since January 2024, and the largest.

open image in gallery Palestinian children and their families evacuated from Gaza arrive at Rome's Ciampino military airport, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The hospital did not specify whether the woman had suffered from malnutrition, but said that she had arrived in a “state of severe physical deterioration.”

Eugenio Giani, leader of the Tuscan region, expressed his condolences Saturday for the woman's death.

Earlier in the week, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that starvation and malnutrition in Gaza were at their highest levels since the Israel-Hamas war began.

The U.N. says nearly 12,000 children under 5 were found to have acute malnutrition in July — including more than 2,500 with severe malnutrition, the most dangerous level. The World Health Organization says the numbers are likely an undercount.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last month no one in Gaza is starving. “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to Netanyahu’s claim by noting the images emerging of emaciated people. “I don’t know,” Trump said when asked if he agreed with the Israeli leader's comment. “I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry.”

Over the past two weeks, Israel has allowed around triple the amount of food into Gaza than what had been entering since late May.

That was after 2.5 months when Israel barred all food, medicine and other supplies, saying it was to pressure Hamas to release hostages taken during its October 2023 attack that launched the war.