Woman killed, 14 injured, as major storm hits France
Hailstones the size of tennis balls fell in south-west of France
One woman has been killed and 14 people injured as a devastating storm tore through France.
Hailstones the size of tennis balls were posted online by residents of south-west France, while lightning set roofs on fire in the east of Paris on Saturday.
A woman was swept away by flooding and found dead under a car in Rouen, interior minister Gérald Darmanin, announced in a tweet.
The minister said that 65 departments experienced orange alert for the first time in 20 years.
He added that two of the injuries reported are serious.
After the storm hit the country, thousands of households were left without electricity which still had not been restored the following day, according to utility firm Enedis.
Flights from Paris’s Orly airport were temporarily suspended on Saturday, while Charles de Gaulle experienced flight delays.
Thousands of young people who were taking part in a huge scout gathering in the Loire Valley were forced to take refuge in the Chateau of Chambord as the storm wrecked the area.
The chateau director told public broadcaster France-Info that some children were treated for signs of hypothermia but no serious injuries were
Veterans who were gathered for the 78th anniversary of the World War II D-Day invasion against the Nazis on Normandy beaches were met with torrential rains.
Elsewhere in the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning on track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rains and gusty wind.
National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida.
Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies