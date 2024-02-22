Five injured in knife attack at German school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five people have been injured in an incident at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal on Thursday, with a suspect arrested, according to police.

The incident took place at the Wilhelm Dorpfeld high school in the city’s Elberfeld district.

Police said there was no shooting in the incident, German news agency dpa reported, but gave no further information.

The Bild newspaper, which did not name sources, said it was a knife attack.

Police said they deployed a large number of officers to the scene. They said the suspect was injured.

Wuppertal is a city of some 350,000 people near Duesseldorf and Cologne.