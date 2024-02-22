Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Five injured in knife attack at German school

The incident took place at the Wilhelm Dorpfeld high school in the city’s Elberfeld district

Ap Correspondent
Thursday 22 February 2024 11:46
Comments
<p>Police said there was no shooting in the incident</p>

Police said there was no shooting in the incident

(GETTY IMAGES)

Five people have been injured in an incident at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal on Thursday, with a suspect arrested, according to police.

The incident took place at the Wilhelm Dorpfeld high school in the city’s Elberfeld district.

Police said there was no shooting in the incident, German news agency dpa reported, but gave no further information.

The Bild newspaper, which did not name sources, said it was a knife attack.

Police said they deployed a large number of officers to the scene. They said the suspect was injured.

Wuppertal is a city of some 350,000 people near Duesseldorf and Cologne.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in