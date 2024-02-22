Five injured in knife attack at German school
The incident took place at the Wilhelm Dorpfeld high school in the city’s Elberfeld district
Five people have been injured in an incident at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal on Thursday, with a suspect arrested, according to police.
The incident took place at the Wilhelm Dorpfeld high school in the city’s Elberfeld district.
Police said there was no shooting in the incident, German news agency dpa reported, but gave no further information.
The Bild newspaper, which did not name sources, said it was a knife attack.
Police said they deployed a large number of officers to the scene. They said the suspect was injured.
Wuppertal is a city of some 350,000 people near Duesseldorf and Cologne.
