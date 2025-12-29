Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe's largest nuclear power facility, the Zaporizhzhia plant, is a central sticking point in a proposed peace plan to end the nearly four-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

It forms one of 20 points outlined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida.

Russia seized the plant, near the front lines, in March 2022, with plans to connect it to its power grid. While most nations recognise it as Ukrainian, Russia claims ownership, its state-owned Rosatom nuclear corporation managing operations.

President Zelenskiy revealed in December that the US proposed joint trilateral operation for the facility, overseen by an American chief manager.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant mapped:

Zelenskiy said the Ukrainian proposal envisages Ukrainian-American use of the plant, with the U.S. itself determining how to use 50% of the energy produced.

Russia has considered joint Russian-U.S. use of the plant, according to the Kommersant newspaper.

After his talks with Zelenskiy on Sunday, Trump said negotiators had made progress on deciding the fate of the plant, which can "start up almost immediately." The U.S. president said "it's a big step" that Russia had not bombed the facility.

open image in gallery A residential building burns after a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko) ( AP )

The plant is located in Enerhodar on the banks of the Dnipro River and the Kakhovka Reservoir, 550 km (342 miles) southeast of the capital Kyiv.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has six Soviet-designed reactors with a total capacity of 5.7 gigawatts, according to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) database.

It is not currently producing electricity but relies on external power to keep the nuclear material cool and avoid a meltdown.

The plant's equipment is powered by electricity supplied from Ukraine. Over the past four years these supplies have been interrupted at least 11 times due to breaks in power lines, forcing the plant to switch to emergency diesel generators.

Both Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of striking the nuclear plant and of severing power lines leading to it.

open image in gallery Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant ( Getty Images )

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi says fighting a war around a nuclear plant has put nuclear safety and security in constant jeopardy.

The Russian head of the station said on Monday the facility could restart power generation by mid-2027 if the war concluded soon.

Why does Russia want the plant?

Russia has been preparing to restart the station but says that doing so will depend on the situation in the area. Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev has not ruled out the supply of electricity produced there to parts of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Centre in Kyiv, said Moscow intended to use the plant to cover a significant energy deficit in Russia's south.

open image in gallery ( Sputnik )

In December, Russia's Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision issued a license for the operation of reactor No. 1, a key step towards restarting the reactor.

Ukraine's energy ministry called the move illegal and irresponsible, risking a nuclear accident.

Why does Ukraine need the plant?

Russia has been pummelling Ukraine's energy infrastructure throughout the war. In recent months, Russia has sharply increased the scale and intensity of its attacks, plunging entire regions into darkness.

Analysts say Ukraine's generation capacity deficit is about 4 gigawatts, or the equivalent of four Zaporizhzhia reactors.

Kharchenko says it would take Ukraine five to seven years to build the generating capacity to compensate for the loss of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Kharchenko said that if Kyiv regained control of the plant, it would take at least two to three years to understand what condition it was in and another three years to restore the equipment and return it to full operation.

Both Ukrainian state nuclear operator Energoatom and Kharchenko said Ukraine did not know the real condition of the nuclear power plant today.

Cooling fuel

In the long term, there is the unresolved problem of the lack of water resources to cool the reactors after the vast Kakhovka hydro-electric dam was blown up in 2023, destroying the reservoir that supplied water to the plant.

Besides reactors, there are spent fuel pools at each reactor site used to cool down used nuclear fuel. Without water supply to the pools, the water evaporates and temperatures increase, risking fire.

An emission of hydrogen from a spent fuel pool caused an explosion in Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

Energoatom said the level of the Zaporizhzhia power plant cooling pond had dropped by more than 15%, or 3 metres, since the destruction of the dam, and continued to fall.

Ukrainian officials previously said the available water reserves may be sufficient to operate one or, at most, two nuclear reactors.