A British tourist is fighting for his life after falling and impaling himself on a metal fence in Zante, according to local reports.

The Foreign Office confirmed it was aware of the incident involving the man on Monday night and said UK officials were in contact with the local authorities.

Greece’s public broadcaster ERT reported on Tuesday morning that the man, believed to be in his 50s, was in intensive care in hospital after suffering the injuries in the village of Agrilia, in the island’s southeast.

The incident reportedly happened while the man was walking shortly after 11pm. He fell and impaled his neck on a sharp-pointed railing surrounding a hotel garden, the local reports claim.

A spike was said to be just millimetres from one of his carotid arteries, which deliver blood to the brain.

Firefighters and an emergency doctor attended to rescue the man.

Greek authorities are now investigating how the incident unfolded, and are seeking more information about the man’s identity, ERT reported.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are aware of a British man who has been hospitalised in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”