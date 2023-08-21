For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to Danish people outside the parliament in Copenhagen on Monday, 21 August, after Denmark and the Netherlands announced they will supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in what he called a "historic" pledge.

Denmark will deliver 19 jets, with the first six due to be shipped around New Year, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

A further eight will be sent in 2024 and five in 2025.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands has 42 jets but some will be needed for training purposes.

It is not confirmed when the Netherlands will send the aircraft.

The US has given approval to both countries to provide the jets.

Denmark and the Netherlands both have F-16s available as their armed forces are transitioning to newer F-35 jets.

Zelensky spoke in the Danish parliament on Monday, with his address watched by first lady Olena Zelenska, where he thanked lawmakers for the F-16 jets pledge.