Watch live: Zelensky addresses Danish parliament after ‘historic’ fighter jets pledge
Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Danish parliament on Monday, 21 August, after Denmark and the Netherlands announced they will supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in what he called a "historic" pledge.
Denmark will deliver 19 jets, with the first six due to be shipped around New Year, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.
A further eight will be sent in 2024 and five in 2025.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands has 42 jets but some will be needed for training purposes.
It is not confirmed when the Netherlands will send the aircraft.
The US has given approval to both countries to provide the jets.
Denmark and the Netherlands both have F-16s available as their armed forces are transitioning to newer F-35 jets.
Speaking at an air force base in Eindhoven on Sunday after inspecting F-16 jets parked in a hangar, Zelensky hailed the decision was "absolutely historic, powerful, and inspiring for us".
