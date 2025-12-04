Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Zelensky’s plane ‘followed by military drones’ before Dublin visit

The incident echoes similar drone incursions in Europe in recent weeks

James C. Reynolds
Thursday 04 December 2025 14:52 GMT
Comments
The Ukrainian leader disembarks from his flight in Dublin
The Ukrainian leader disembarks from his flight in Dublin (Getty)

Volodymyr Zelensky’s plane was followed by four military-style drones before it landed in Dublin airport on Monday, according to a report.

Sources told The Journal that the drones took off from a location in the north-east of the Irish capital and flew towards the flight path of the Ukrainian president in breach of a no-fly zone.

Gardaí are investigating the incident but have not yet been able to confirm where the drones came from or who may have been controlling them.

They are trying to establish whether the drones took off from land or an undetected ship slipping past radars.

It comes at a time of increased caution across Europe after months of warnings about hybrid attacks disrupting travel and forcing airports shut.

The Independent contacted the Gardaí for comment.

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in