Zelensky’s plane ‘followed by military drones’ before Dublin visit
The incident echoes similar drone incursions in Europe in recent weeks
Volodymyr Zelensky’s plane was followed by four military-style drones before it landed in Dublin airport on Monday, according to a report.
Sources told The Journal that the drones took off from a location in the north-east of the Irish capital and flew towards the flight path of the Ukrainian president in breach of a no-fly zone.
Gardaí are investigating the incident but have not yet been able to confirm where the drones came from or who may have been controlling them.
They are trying to establish whether the drones took off from land or an undetected ship slipping past radars.
It comes at a time of increased caution across Europe after months of warnings about hybrid attacks disrupting travel and forcing airports shut.
The Independent contacted the Gardaí for comment.
