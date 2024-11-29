Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky has suggested he would temporarily cede Ukrainian territory to Russia in exchange for joining Nato.

Mr Zelensky said Nato membership would have to be offered to unoccupied parts of the country to end the “hot phase” of the war and appeared to accept eastern parts of the country would fall outside this deal.

It comes after reports claimed one of US president-elect Donald Trump’s plans to end the war might be for Kyiv to cede the land Moscow has taken to Russia in exchange for Ukraine joining the alliance.

“If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to take under the Nato umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control,” Mr Zelensky told Sky News.

“We need to do it fast. And then on the occupied territory of Ukraine, Ukraine can get them back in a diplomatic way.”

open image in gallery Ukrainian soldiers carry shells to fire at Russian positions on the front line, near the city of Bakhmut, in Ukraine's Donetsk region ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He said Nato should “immediately” cover the part of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv’s control, something he said Ukraine needs “very much otherwise he [Putin] will come back”.

Mr Zelensky was asked what he thought of the Mr Trump and said “we have to work with the new president” in order to “have the biggest supporter”.

“I want to work with him directly because there are different voices from people around him. And that’s why we need not to allow anybody around to destroy our communication,” he said.

“It will be not helpful and will be destructive. We have to try to find the new model. I want to share with him ideas and I want to hear from him.”

open image in gallery Zelensky and Trump met earlier this year as Kyiv tries to forge a relationship with the US president elect ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Throughout the conflict, Mr Zelenskyy has never said he would cede any occupied Ukrainian territory to Russia - including Crimea, which Russia occupied in February 2014.

In September 2022, Russia unilaterally declared its annexation of areas in and around the Ukrainian oblasts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia following referendums that were not internationally recognised.

Mr Zelensky’s long-held position is that the territory remains Ukrainian, that Russia’s occupation of the land is unlawful and that Kyiv will not cede any of its territory in order to strike a peace deal.