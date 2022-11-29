Russia won’t ‘calm down’ as long as they have missiles, says Zelensky
President warns Ukrainians to expect more cold and darkness in months ahead as Kremlin targets enegy infrastructure
Russia will not “calm down” in its brutal assault on Ukraine until it has run out of missiles, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned as fierce fighting continued across the country.
Mr Zelenksy told Ukrainians to prepare for more cold and darkness in the months ahead as Moscow carries out a sustained assault on his country’s energy infrastructure.
The president said that “the terrorists are planning new strikes”.
“We know this for a fact,” he added in an overnight video address on Monday. “And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down.”
It came as Russian forces shelled 30 settlements in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region 258 times in the past week, Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine’s military said Russia also kept up heavy shelling of key targets Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk province, and to the north bombarded Kupiansk and Lyman, both recaptured recently by Kyiv.
Despite the threat of energy blackouts, Kyiv said it plans to put up Christmas trees, without lights, throughout the battered city in a defiant display of holiday spirit.
Mr Zelensky’s comments came ahead of a Nato meeting in Bucharest, Romania, where the military alliance again reaffirmed its support for Kyiv and called on partners to pledge more aid for Ukraine heading into the winter.
Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, said the alliance would stand with Ukraine for as “long as it takes”. “We will not back down," Mr Stoltenberg said.
Mr Zelensky’s comments came ahead of a Nato meeting in Bucharest, Romania where the alliance reiterated its support for Ukraine.
"The main focus is supporting Ukraine and ensuring Putin doesn’t win," he said, adding that the only way to get the right terms for a negotiation to begin would be for Ukraine to advance on the battlefield.
NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest are focusing on ramping up military assistance for Ukraine such as air defence systems and ammunition, even as diplomats acknowledge supply and capacity issues, but also discuss non-lethal aid as well.
Part of this non-lethal aid - goods such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jammers - has been delivered through a NATO assistance package that allies can contribute to and which Stoltenberg aims to increase.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies