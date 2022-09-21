For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ruissia’s Vladimir Putin wants to ‘drown Ukraine in blood’, his counterpart in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.

Speaking to the German newspaper, Bild, the Ukraine president said Putin did not care if he was killing Russians as well as Ukrainians.

“He wants to drown Ukraine in blood, including the blood of his own soldiers,” said Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader’s comments came hours after Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, with 300,000 reservists set to be called up to aid the war in Ukraine.

Putin also claimed “it’s not a bluff” when he vowed that Russia would use its weapons of mass destruction if its territory was threatened.