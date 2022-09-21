Zelensky says Putin wants to ‘drown Ukraine in blood’, including that of Russian soldiers
Comments released just hours after Russian leader announced mobilisation of conscripts
Ruissia’s Vladimir Putin wants to ‘drown Ukraine in blood’, his counterpart in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.
Speaking to the German newspaper, Bild, the Ukraine president said Putin did not care if he was killing Russians as well as Ukrainians.
“He wants to drown Ukraine in blood, including the blood of his own soldiers,” said Zelensky.
The Ukrainian leader’s comments came hours after Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, with 300,000 reservists set to be called up to aid the war in Ukraine.
Putin also claimed “it’s not a bluff” when he vowed that Russia would use its weapons of mass destruction if its territory was threatened.
