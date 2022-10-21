Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Zelensky warns Russia is planning ‘catastrophic’ attack on hydroelectric dam

It would be like ‘using weapons of mass destruction on a grand scale’, says Kyiv leader

David Harding
Friday 21 October 2022 11:17
Comments
Destroyed buildings burn after Russian missile strikes hit Kyiv

Russia is planning to destroy a hydroelectric dam in Ukraine’s Kherson region, an act that would result in a “catastrophe on a grand scale”, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.

He claims Moscow has planted mines at the dam in the Russian-occupied region, which risks wiping out a 400km-long (250 miles) canal network.

“Russia is preparing [to attack] at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. According to our information, the aggregates and dam of the Kakhovka HPP were mined by Russian terrorists.

“If the dam is destroyed… the North Crimean canal will simply disappear.”

He added that any such attack would be a “catastrophe” and the equivalent of “using weapons of mass destruction on a grand scale”.

Recommended

On the ground, Russian separatists in Kherson accused Ukrainian forces of killing at least four civilians and wounding 13 others, in shelling on the city.

Tens of thousands of people are evacuating the southeastern city ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Vladimir Rogov, an official in the Russian-installed administration of the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia region, said Ukraine had struck the civilians with American-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) missiles.

The deputy chair of Ukraine‘s regional council in Kherson - who is on Kyiv-held territory - said Ukrainian forces carried out a strike on a barge at around 2300 local time, but denied there were civilians on it.

Russian forces have been driven back by up to 30 km (20 miles) in the last few weeks in the Kherson region.

Russian-installed officials have said they will not give up the city. “Kherson will fight to the last and no-one is going to surrender the city,” Stremousov said.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit in Brussels

(AP)

European Union leaders were gathering Friday ahead of claims by Zelensky that Russia was trying to provokle a fresh wave of migration from Ukraine to EU countries by destroying his war-ravaged country’s energy infrastructure.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has branded Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure as “war crimes” and “acts of pure terror”.

More than four million Ukrainian citizens have registered for temporary protection in the EU. Almost a third of them are being hosted in Poland alone.

Recommended

In a draft of an EU summit statement, the leaders affirm that they “will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes” with continued political, military and economic support.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in