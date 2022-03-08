Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Vladimir Putin of turning his country into “hell” as he said a child had died of dehydration in the besieged southern city of Mariupol after water outages caused by Russia’s brutal invasion.

In a video briefing, Mr Zelensky said the child’s death was “probably the first such case since the Second World War”, adding: “Listen to me carefully, in 2022, a child died from dehydration.”

The child’s death could not immediately be confirmed independently. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to disarm its neighbour and arrest leaders it calls “neo-Nazis”. It denies targeting civilians.

During his address, Ukraine’s president also accused the Kremlin of having launched a bombing campaign against the northeastern city of Sumy which was “turning it into hell”.

Russian aircraft bombed cities in eastern and central Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian officials said. Shelling pounded suburbs of the capital, Kyiv. Bombs also hit oil depots in two other towns.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported on Tuesday that nine people, including two children, were killed in a Russian airstrike in Sumy a day earlier.

Civilians living in Sumy and the town of Irpin near the capital Kyiv have begun to be evacuated.

