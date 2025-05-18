Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and US vice president JD Vance were seen shaking hands at the inauguration of new Pope Leo XIV on Sunday.

It was the first meeting of the pair following the infamous White House clash earlier this year, which saw President Zelensky leaving after a shouting match with Donald Trump and Mr Vance.

The pair smiled as they shook hands in the brief exchange. Mr Zelensky later met with Mr Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the mass, a source in the Ukrainian delegation told Reuters. Both Mr Vance and Mr Rubio are Catholics, though the former clashed with the late Pope Francis over the Trump administration's hard-line immigration policies.

open image in gallery APTOPIX Vatican Pope ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The meeting between Ukraine’s leader and the two American officials came the day before Mr Trump is due to speak to both Mr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, in separate phone calls on Monday. Mr Trump said he wants a ceasefire to be agreed to bring an end to the ‘bloodbath’ in Ukraine.

The calls follow peace talks in Turkey on Friday that appear to achieve little beyond a mass prisoner exchange. Mr Trump, who was on a Middle East tour at the time, did not attend.

Just a few months ago, Trump and Vance were involved in a fiery public exchange with Ukraine’s leader, when Mr Vance accused Mr Zelensky of being ‘ungrateful’ for American support.

During the explosive February meeting, Mr Vance went after Mr Zelensky for contradicting Trump in front of reporters, telling the Ukrainian leader that it was “disrespectful to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media” and echoed Russian propaganda talking points about Ukraine’s use of a military draft.

open image in gallery US Vice President JD Vance (C) shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as they arrive to attend a Holy Mass for the Beginning of the Pontificate of Pope Leo XIV ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

He also accused Mr Zelensky of having campaigned on behalf of Democrats during the 2024 presidential election. The Ukrainian leader visited a munitions factory in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania last September and met Mr Trump's rival, Kamala Harris, at the White House.

But the mood appeared more positive, outwardly at least, as they gathered to witness Pope Leo XIV delivered his inaugural mass in the Vatican’s St. Peter's Square.

Ahead of the formal ceremony, the pontiff greeted enthusiastic crowds, estimated to reach around 250,000 people, during his first ride in the open-top popemobile.

Faithful supporters held flags and cheered “Viva il Papa!” as Leo, the first American pope, waved back to them as he looped slowly through the square.