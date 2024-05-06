For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Argentina’s President Javier Milei has admitted that the Falkland Islands remain in the hands of the British as he boasted of his admiration for the “brilliant” Margaret Thatcher.

The right-wing populist, described as South America’s Donald Trump, went against previous leaders who historically insisted the Malvinas remained Argentine - but vowed to get the islands back through a “framework of peace”.

Mrs Thatcher was prime minister when Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, triggering a two-month war that killed 649 Argentine troops, 255 British servicemen and three islanders.

President Milei was asked if he still admired Thatcher despite her infamous decision to sink the Belgrano killing 323 people, President Milei said: “Criticising someone because of their nationality or race is very intellectually precarious.

He spoke to the BBC alongside Margaret Thatcher memorabilia on a display table and a bust sculpture of himself.

He added: “I have heard lots of speeches by Margaret Thatcher. She was brilliant. So what’s the problem?”

The interview came after Foreign Secretary, Lord Cameron, visited the islands and said their sovereignty was not up for discussion and islanders were a “valued part of the British family”.

Lord Cameron in the Falklands ( PA )

But President Milei said: “If that territory is now in the hands of the UK, he has a right to do that. I don’t see that as a provocation.”

The leader, who has been nicknamed “El Loco” or the madman, said he wanted the islands to become Argentine “within the framework of peace”.

“We are not going to relinquish our sovereignty, nor are we going to seek conflict with the United Kingdom,” he said.

He said relinquishing the Falklands from Britain would “take time” and would involve a “long-term negotiation”.

He added: “They might not want to negotiate today. At some later point they might want to. Many positions have changed over time.”

Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the islands, which lie about 300 miles (480 kilometers) from South America and 8,000 miles (13,000 kilometers) from Britain.

Argentina argues that the islands were illegally taken from it in 1833. Britain, which says its territorial claim dates to 1765, sent a warship to the islands in 1833 to expel Argentine forces who had sought to establish sovereignty over the territory.

Islanders voted overwhelmingly in a 2013 referendum to remain a British Overseas Territory.