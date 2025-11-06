Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The legendary 137-carat yellow gem known as the Florentine Diamond, long believed lost after the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, has resurfaced.

Now, three members of the former Habsburg imperial family say the fabled diamond was never stolen or lost, but safeguarded in secret for more than a century, according to theThe New York Times.

Once among the most prized jewels of the Habsburg crown, the diamond’s trail went cold after World War I.

In 1918, as the Austro-Hungarian Empire crumbled, Emperor Charles I, a member of the storied dynasty and nephew of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, whose assassination had set off the war, sensed the end of his reign.

With Bolshevik and anarchist uprisings threatening the monarchy, he took urgent steps to protect the royal family’s most valuable possessions.

After fleeing Nazi persecution to Canada during World War II, the imperial family kept the Florentine Diamond with other jewels in a bank vault

To protect the Habsburg family’s treasures, Charles ordered the royal jewels to be sent to Switzerland, where he and his family were preparing to flee into exile. Among them was a remarkable 137-carat diamond, famous for its pear shape, bright yellow color, and rich history.

Known as the Florentine Diamond, the stone had once belonged to the powerful Medici family, rulers of Florence, before passing to the Habsburgs after the Medici line died out. When the royal family fled Vienna, however, the diamond seemed to vanish without a trace, and with it, any certainty of its fate.

Over the decades, rumors flourished. Some claimed the gem had been stolen or smuggled out of Europe. Others believed it had been recut into smaller stones. Its disappearance inspired fascination and countless tales, even becoming the centerpiece of novels and films such as The Imperfects, which wove fiction around the mystery of the lost diamond.

Now, more than a hundred years later, that mystery has finally been solved. Karl von Habsburg-Lothringen, 64, the grandson of Emperor Charles I, finally shared the true story of the precious jewels withTimes.

During World War II, the family fled Nazi persecution and eventually settled in Canada, via the United States.

Habsburg-Lothringen posited that the “little suitcase” his grandmother, Empress Zita, traveled with before their arrival in Quebec contained the previous cargo, and went into vault where it “just stayed.”

Zita returned to Europe in 1953, and died in Switzerland in 1986, aged 96.

According to Habsburg-Lothringen, the Empress confided the diamond’s whereabouts only to two of her sons, Archdukes Robert and Rodolphe, and instructed them to keep the information confidential for 100 years after Charles died in 1922.

“I think she wanted to make sure that it [the jewel’s whereabouts] was not in her lifetime,” Habsburg-Lothringen said.

She issued the directive as a security measure during the family’s exile, fearing that revealing the gem’s location could endanger both the diamond and her descendants.

Empress Zita ordered the Florentine Diamond's location kept secret for 100 years after Emperor Charles I's death, sharing it only with her sons Robert and Rodolphe, relatives now claim

Robert and Rodolphe honored their mother’s wishes throughout their lives, never disclosing the secret publicly. Before their deaths, they passed the information to their own sons, preserving the knowledge within a tight circle of the Habsburg lineage.

This quiet chain of trust, Karl said, safeguarded the family’s treasure and allowed the diamond’s legend to endure for more than a century.

The family now wants to display the jewels publicly at a Canadian museum as a thank you for taking the family in, They had no plans to sell, according to the Times, and also declined to speculate on the jewel’s worth.

Recent archival discoveries and documentation have since confirmed that the diamond was indeed transported to Switzerland along with other imperial valuables and remained in Habsburg possession rather than being sold or lost.