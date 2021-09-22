Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.

The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sunk France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.

In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.

The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group of 20 Summit in Europe, to reach a “shared understanding”.

“The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefitted from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners,” the statement said.

“The two leaders have decided to open a process of in-depth consultations, aimed at creating the conditions for ensuring confidence and proposing concrete measures toward common objectives.”

France says it received little notice before its contract to build submarines for Australia was publicly scuttled by the AUKUS pact, announced by Mr Biden and prime ministers Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison on 15 September.

It led to a furious reaction from France, which recalled its ambassadors from Australia and the US, and cancelled an event to mark the 240-year US-French relationship dating to the “Battle of the Capes”.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told Franceinfo radio that it was a “unilateral, brutal, unpredictable decision”.

“A knife in the back,” he said, noting that it killed it’s the French submarine deal with Australia that involved “a lot of technological transfers and a contract for a 50-year period.”

Despite the escalating rhetoric, the call between Mr Macron and Mr Biden was described by the White House a “friendly”, according to The New York Times.

This is a developing story to be updated.