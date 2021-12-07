Man dies in Galway two-vehicle crash
The driver, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Galway
Gardai said that the crash took place at around 3.35pm on Tuesday in the Kiltartan area of Co Galway.
A man in his 70s, the only occupant of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body was taken to University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The road remains closed on Tuesday evening and will be closed overnight, gardai said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.