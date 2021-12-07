Man dies in Galway two-vehicle crash

The driver, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dominic McGrath
Tuesday 07 December 2021 20:44
One man died in the crash (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Galway

Gardai said that the crash took place at around 3.35pm on Tuesday in the Kiltartan area of Co Galway.

A man in his 70s, the only occupant of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road remains closed on Tuesday evening and will be closed overnight, gardai said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in