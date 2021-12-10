Teenage motorcyclist killed in Co Donegal crash
The man, who was in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A teenage motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Donegal.
The crash, which involved a car and a motorbike, happened at around 2pm on Friday on the Railway Road in Killygordon.
His body has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. No other injuries are believed to have been reported.
The road remains closed and will stay closed overnight, a Garda spokesperson said.
A forensic examination of the scene will take place.
Gardai are asking for any witnesses to contact them.
