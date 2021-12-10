Teenage motorcyclist killed in Co Donegal crash

The man, who was in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dominic McGrath
Friday 10 December 2021 18:03
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Donegal (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

A teenage motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Donegal.

The crash, which involved a car and a motorbike, happened at around 2pm on Friday on the Railway Road in Killygordon.

His body has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. No other injuries are believed to have been reported.

The road remains closed and will stay closed overnight, a Garda spokesperson said.

A forensic examination of the scene will take place.

Gardai are asking for any witnesses to contact them.

