Two people arrested after man dies in stabbing incident

Two people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in Co Wicklow.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene in Ballyconnell, near Shillelagh, on Thursday at about 8.15pm.

A man, aged in his 30s, was found dead inside a house. His body remains at the scene, gardai said.

The scene has been sealed off as a technical examination gets under way by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Technical staff outside the house here the man’s body was found (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted later today, gardai said.

A woman, aged in her 20s, and a man, aged in his 30s, were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bray Garda Station and Baltinglass Garda Station, respectively.

Gardai in Baltinglass are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the village of Ballyconnell yesterday, or any person who noticed any unusual activity in Ballyconnell yesterday evening, is asked to contact investigating gardai.

An officer stands guard outside the property (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Any person who was in the village of Ballyconnell last night between 7pm and 8.15pm, and who may have camera footage of the area, is asked to make this available.

Road users who were travelling in the area and who may have dashcam footage are also asked to make it available to investigating gardai.

Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.