Garda appeal after man in his 60s dies in Co Longford crash

Gardai have issued an appeal for information after a man in his 60s died following a crash in Co Longford.

A car and an SUV were involved in the collision on a local road in Cleenrath near Augnacliffe shortly after 4pm on Thursday.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The two occupants of the SUV were taken by ambulance to Cavan Hospital. A Garda spokesperson said their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and also asking any road users with video footage from the location to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Granard Garda station on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.