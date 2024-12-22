Watch live: Mourners lay flowers for German Christmas market attack victims as death toll rises
Watch live as mourners lay flowers for victims of the German Christmas market attack on Sunday (22 December).
Five people have now died after a car plowed into a busy Christmas market in eastern Germany on Friday (20 December), with a further 200 people injured, authorities have confirmed.
Among the dead is a nine-year-old child, who was confirmed to have been killed on Friday following the attack at around 7pm. According to German media, 41 people have been critically injured, 90 seriously injured and a further 80 are suffering minor injuries.
Police have arrested a 50-year-old Saudi doctor identified by local media as Taleb A, who had lived in Germany since 2006 and reportedly sympathised with Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party.
The attack sparked global condemnation from world leaders, including UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, who said he was “horrified” by the “atrocious attack”.
