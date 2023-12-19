For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hopes that evacuated residents of the Icelandic town Grindavik could return in time for Christmas have been dashed after a nearby volcano finally erupted.

Locals were said to be suffering from anxiety and stress after the volcanic eruption a few kilometres from their homes, a town whose nearly 4,000 inhabitants were ordered to leave last month due to the risk.

Defiant residents told The Independent they had planned to be back in the “family-friendly” port by Christmas vowing to rebuild after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake split the town on November 10. The Mayor of Grindavik has confirmed there were no locals in the port town at the time of the eruption but dashed any hopes they could return before Monday.

The volcanic eruption occurred at 10.17pm on Monday (Icelandic Coast Guard)

One fishing boat was towed to safety from the port amid reports one hotel owner had refused to leave the town the night before the eruption.

Andrea Ævarsdóttir told The Independent she had fled to capital Reykjavik like most of her other neighbours.

“Nobody has been living in town since November 10,” she said. “I was really on the fence about returning, but now I’m almost 100% sure I won’t return.

“I’ve spoken to the people I work with and some of my friends in Grindavík. We’re all just like a popped balloon we’re totally out of steam.”

“It’s really hard. I was just talking to the local priest and she said her whole body hurts from the stress and anxiety.”

Andrea Ævarsdóttir’s whole life is in Grindavik but says she will be unable to return (Provided)

It didn’t deter tourists heading towards the volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula to take selfies, wedding pictures and even film music videos.

“I’m very excited to be here in this place, in this time, just being able to see this natural phenomenon... It’s just something from a movie,” said Robert Donald Forrester III at the scene.

Greg Lukosek, 37, a software developer from Bedford, captured a stunning image of both the shimmering Northern Lights merging with the bright orange fires of the volcanic eruption.

He said: “I’m travelling with my family, my wife and kids who are 4 and 11 – but I’m not too worried.I’ve seen previous eruptions although this one is much more intense and happening faster.

“Me and my family fell in love with Iceland in January. It’s our fifth trip here. We have seen a previous eruption at Litli Hrutur and got very, very close as we hiked and spent the night right next to the lava fields.

“Honestly, sleeping next to an active volcano is an experience beyond something I can put into words. It was very spiritual even though I’m not a religious person. But this current eruption I’ve seen only from about 5km away through my drone.”

Guðjón and his wife Ayça Erişkin were among those who left (Photo/Guðjón Sveinsson)

Rock musician Guðjón and his wife Ayça Erişkin, who recently had their first child, said they had decided not to go back to Grindavik despite setting up their family home there after the first 5.2magnitude earthquake rocked the town.

He told The Independent: “It’s a strange feeling, it was shocking and a bit scary at first, but at the moment it is looking like the town will be okay, so there is also a sense of relief of this finally starting.”

On whether other Grindavikings were looking to return to the town just 4km away from the eruption, he replied: “Definitely not before Christmas, but yes, if there won’t be any major shifts or changes to the flow -it is looking like people could be back there sometime soon.”

Onlookers gather to watch the lava flow after a volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik, Reykjanes peninsula (EPA)

Mayor Fannar Jónasson said it was a relief no magma has so far erupted in town but it was clear that there will be no Christmas in Grindavik this year.

He said: “It would be very serious if lava flows started to flow towards Grindavík. There is actually a possibility of reacting and at least delaying that progress with powerful machines that are in the area.

“As things stand, we are not the most worried about this, but it is close enough to say that it will not be possible to celebrate Christmas in Grindavík.”

He says it is a relief that the eruption did not occur in a worse place.

“The location is perhaps the best on this crack.

“Considering how there was magma tunnel directly under the town, you can say that this is a relief.”