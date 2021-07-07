The president of Haiti was assassinated and his wife wounded in a "well-coordinated" attack at their home in the Caribbean Island’s capital of Port-au-Prince.

Gunmen raided the home during the early hours on Wednesday morning, throwing the country’s leadership and upcoming presidential elections into chaos.

While details continue to emerge amid the "state of siege", this is everything currently known about the dramatic murder of a head of state.

The president was assassinated, while the first lady survived her wounds

President Jovenel Moïse, 53, was killed in the attack while his wife, first lady Martine Moïse, was shot but survived.

Mr Moïse, a former banana producer, was sworn into office in 2017 after the nation had been leaderless for a year on the promise of fighting corruption.

He had been widely criticised for ruling by decree after the Parliament was dissolved a year ago amid failure to hold elections.

Ms Moïse survived the attack and was evacuated to Miami for treatment of her injuries, according to Haiti’s ambassador to the United States. She arrived at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Wednesday afternoon, The Miami Herald reported.

The president is survived by three children.

Members of the Haitian police and forensics mark a bullet on the street as they look for evidence outside of the presidential residence on July 7, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (AFP via Getty Images)

How the president was assassinated

A group of gunmen entered the president’s private home about 1am local time on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

He was shot and fatally wounded. Bullet casings were found outside the home while traces of gunshots were seen on the exterior walls, according to video footage from Reuters.

Witnesses said the shooting continued for about 30 minutes and included "explosions", according to The New York Times.

The neighbourhood, Pelerin 5, rests atop the hills overlooking Port-au-Prince, about an hour’s drive, or 16.2 kilometres from the capital city.

Gunmen were ‘well-trained killers’

Haiti’s envoy to the US said the assassination was carried out by foreigners who were "well-trained professionals, killers, commandos” while the country’s Prime Minister Dr Claude Joseph said they were an unidentified group of individuals, "some of whom were speaking in Spanish".

Mr Joseph’s cryptic reference to Spanish-speaking attackers came amid reports of video footage showing the men claiming to be agents with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The national language of the country is Haitian Creole, similar to French-based Creole, with influences from Spanish, Portuguese and English.

“DEA operation. Everybody stand down. DEA operation. Everybody back up, stand down,” one of the men with an American accent is said to have yelled in English.

Ambassador Bocchit Edmond said at a press conference they were “fake DEA”, based on his impression from security camera footage.

Security forces conduct an investigation as a soldier stands guard at the entrance to the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (AP)

Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in the murder.

"The Hattian ambassador himself has dismissed these allegations, these reports are absolutely false, the United States condemns this heinous act, these false reports are nothing more than that, false reports," Mr Price told a news briefing.

Where the investigation stands

Authorities closed the international airport and other ports of entry to prevent the escape of the attackers as the country was declared a “state of siege”, with businesses in the area ransacked following news of the assassination.

Mr Edmond told reporters that the shooters remained on the loose and that they had formally asked the United States for assistance with the investigation.

Mr Price, the State Department spokesman, said they also expect to receive a formal request for defence equipment and were standing by.

"The investigation is in the early phases, we are ready and willing to support Hattian authorities in that investigation, which they are leading," Mr Price said. "We are willing to cooperate with any requests they may put forward."

Prime minister assumes leadership of Haiti

The country’s prime minister Claude Joseph has assumed leadership of Haiti.

The longterm line of succession, however, remains unclear.

President of the National Association of Haitian Judges, Jean Wilner Morin, told CNN the president of the Supreme Court normally next in line was empty after the death of the current holder from Covid-19.

To formally replace the late president as the country’s legitimate leader, Mr Joseph would have to be approved by the country’s parliament. But is effectively defunct. Just two days before his assignation, Mr Moïse had a new prime minister, Dr Ariel Henry, to replace Mr Joseph.

"So we are in a situation today where we have two Prime Ministers. One Prime Minister who is in office, and another one legally appointed by the President of the Republic. So which of these two Prime Ministers should take the reins of the country?" Ms Morin told CNN.

She said there was a third scenario in which the President of the National Assembly replaced the president in 2015.

"Today we don’t have a President of the National Assembly, but there is still a third of the Senate in Parliament and the third of the Senate is presided over by a former senator, named Joseph Lambert," she added.

Members of the Haitian police and forensics look for evidence outside of the presidential residence. (AFP via Getty Images)

The broader context preceding the assassination

The country of roughly 11 million people has battled poverty, crime, corruption and natural disasters, from hurricanes to earthquakes.

Mr Moïse had been ruling by decree for nearly two years after the country failed to hold elections, while the next elections scheduled for September.

Protesters had been calling for his removal since 2019, while opposition leaders accused him of increasing his power by approving by staying in office after the end of his term in February 2021 and signing decrees to squash dissent.

One decree limited the powers of a court that audits government contracts while another created an intelligence agency that answers only to the president.

Ambassador Bocchit Edmond speaks of the late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, during an interview with the Associated Press in his office at the Embassy of Haiti in Washington, Wednesday. (AP)

Biden calls assassination ‘heinous’

US President Joe Biden condemned the attack as “heinous” in a statement and said it was “very worrisome”.

Asked by reporters for his response as he left for a trip to Illinois, he said they "need a lot more information, but it’s just – it’s very worrisome about the state of Haiti”.

Mr Biden’s formal statement from the White House released earlier said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti. We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moïse’s recovery. The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti."

