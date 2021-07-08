US citizen arrested over assassination of Haiti president Jovenel Moïse, reports say

An American citizen is among the group of people arrested following the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse, according to The Washington Post.

Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, identified US citizen James Solages, who is described as being of Hatian descent.

He told the Post that at least one other detainee is also believed to be a Haitian American. Another four suspects were killed in a shootout.

Mr Pierre reportedly showed a video of the two suspects being arrested to jeers of a surrounding mob, while the crowd surrounded the police station where they were held.

“The special units are trying to protect the police station, because the population is very mad and is trying to get to them, to burn them,” he told the Post. “We’re trying to avoid that.”

Léon Charles, chief of Haiti’s National Police, said they chased the attackers as they left the crime scene and had been battling them since they were cornered in a nearby house.

Three officers held hostage were released after police surrounded and cleared the suspected hideout.

Other than Mr Solages, none of the other killed or captured suspects were identified and evidence of their links to the assassination have yet to be released. Authorities continue to search for additional attackers.

“We will continue to hunt them down. Either they will be arrested, or they will be stopped in the exchange of fire. The pursuit will continue," Mr Charles said at a press conference.

While Mr Charles and the country’s prime minister called the "highly-trained commando" foreigners that spoke Spanish, the country’s Minister of Culture and Communication Pradel Henriquez said there were Haitians among the group of attackers, according to Haiti’s French-language newspaper Le Nouvelliste.