Watch live as workers on site of train crash in India that killed at least 275 people
Watch live as workers repair a train crossing following a deadly crash that killed at least 275 people in India.
Train services have resumed along the tracks in Odisha, which suffered the country’s deadliest crash in more than two decades on Friday 2 June, as family members continued a desperate search for their missing loved ones.
Officials say preliminary investigations point to an error in the electronic signalling system as being the most likely cause of the crash, which killed at least 275 people and left more than 1,100 injured.
The government of Odisha has released pictures of dozens of bodies of passengers who died in the train collision, in an effort to identify them.
Pictures of unnamed people receiving treatment in various hospitals have also been shared to help connect them to loved ones.
Following the crash, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called out Narendra Modi’s government for not taking responsibility and has suggested ministers should resign over the incident.
