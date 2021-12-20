Ireland’s first ever animated neon sign restored to its former glory

It is the first time the Happy Ring House sign has been lit up since 2008.

Cate McCurry
Monday 20 December 2021 10:57
The Happy Ring House neon sign at McDowells Jewellers in Dublin (Kieran Harnett)
The Happy Ring House neon sign at McDowells Jewellers in Dublin (Kieran Harnett)

Ireland’s first ever animated neon sign has been restored to its former glory for the first time in 13 years.

The iconic McDowells Happy Ring House sign on Dublin’s O’Connell Street has been given a new lease of life after it was partially funded by Dublin City Council.

It was created and erected in 1952 by sign experts Gaelite – and 69 years later, the firm was called back to restore it after it fell into disrepair in 2008.

Dublin Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland (Kieran Hartnett)

The restoration project began in September, involving the removal of existing neon tubing for testing to use as templates for replacements, before sections of the letters and symbols where rust had caused damage were re-soldered or replaced.

Recommended

The final phase saw installation of new 18mm diameter white neon border tubes, featuring a ring, horseshoes and a couple, all re-electroded and re-pumped with neon, as well as “Happy Ring House” text using the existing tubes.

Four-way and one-way flasher lights added to animated sections of the display complete the sign.

I know lots of couples will have many fond memories of seeing it down through the years, and I hope many more happy memories can be created there in the future.

Alison Gilliland

The lights were officially turned on by Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, who said the council is determined to bring O’Connell Street back to its former glory.

Ms Gilliland said: “I’m delighted to see the ‘Happy Ring House’ sign return to its iconic status, too.

“I know lots of couples will have many fond memories of seeing it down through the years, and I hope many more happy memories can be created there in the future.”

The mayor alongside the firm’s managing director, Chris Andrews, and Nicola McDowell, corporate sales manager (Kieran Harnett)

Weir & Sons Jewellers acquired fourth-generation family firm McDowells Jewellers last year, vowing to continue the “Happy Ring House” legacy.

Nicola McDowell, a grandniece of former boss Jack McDowell, is still involved in the day-to-day running of the store.

The designer jeweller plans to expand to a new watch store next door at Number 4, which will almost double the retail space.

Recommended

It also plans a new transactional website, allowing people all over the world to purchase a gift from McDowells.

Chris Andrews, managing director said: “McDowells Jewellers are pleased to be part of the future of O’Connell Street’s rejuvenation.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in