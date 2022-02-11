Lucky Irish EuroMillons ticketholder in line for 30 million euro jackpot

One lucky Irish person is set to collect more than 30 million euro after buying the winning EuroMillions ticket.

The National Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket for the 30,928,077 euro jackpot was sold in Ireland

The winning numbers were 13, 18, 38, 42 and 45 – and the lucky stars were 7 and 11.

It is not yet known where in Ireland the winning ticket was sold.