Lucky Irish EuroMillons ticketholder in line for 30 million euro jackpot

The National Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket for the 30,928,077euro jackpot was sold in Ireland.

Dominic McGrath
Friday 11 February 2022 22:47
(Brian Lawless/PA)
(Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

One lucky Irish person is set to collect more than 30 million euro after buying the winning EuroMillions ticket.

The National Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket for the 30,928,077 euro jackpot was sold in Ireland

The winning numbers were 13, 18, 38, 42 and 45 – and the lucky stars were 7 and 11.

It is not yet known where in Ireland the winning ticket was sold.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in