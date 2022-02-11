Lucky Irish EuroMillons ticketholder in line for 30 million euro jackpot
The National Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket for the 30,928,077euro jackpot was sold in Ireland.
One lucky Irish person is set to collect more than 30 million euro after buying the winning EuroMillions ticket.
The National Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket for the 30,928,077 euro jackpot was sold in Ireland
The winning numbers were 13, 18, 38, 42 and 45 – and the lucky stars were 7 and 11.
It is not yet known where in Ireland the winning ticket was sold.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.