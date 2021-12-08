Storm Barra continues to rage as schools remain closed across Ireland

Schools across Ireland will remain closed on Wednesday, as the country continues to feel the impact of Storm Barra

Weather warnings remain in place nationwide, after thousands of people were left without power as wind and rain battered parts of Ireland for hours on Tuesday.

The Department of Education said on Tuesday that any school currently or forecast to be in a red or orange alert area should remain closed on Wednesday.

It means schools in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork and Kerry remain closed.

The warnings also cover Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.

The same advice has been issued to universities, colleges and third-level institutions, as well as childcare facilities and creches.

Dublin was also a late addition to the list of school closures, after a fresh orange wind warning was issued starting from 1am on Wednesday and lasting until 7am.

It is expected that some people will remain without power on Wednesday and possibly into the coming days, after ESB reported that about 38,000 homes were without power on Tuesday.

While officials and businesses have started assessing the damage from the storm, Met Eireann has said that winds will not fully abate until later in the day.