Gardai investigating attack on 17-year-old girl in Kilkenny
The teenager was treated for non-life threatening injuries after the alleged attack by a man in his 40s around midday on Monday.
An investigation is under way after a teenage girl was assaulted by a man on Monday afternoon.
The incident took place near Johnstown in Co Kilkenny around midday.
The 17-year-old was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and treated for shock and a physical injury, which is said to be non-life threatening.
Gardai said the girl was approached by a man in his 40s who assaulted her before leaving the scene.
He has been described as a white male in his 40s with an Irish accent.
An initial interview with the victim has been carried out by investigating gardai.
A spokesperson said gardai are continuing their inquiries and are recovering CCTV from the area.
Gardai are appealing for any person travelling on the R639 between Johnstown and The Gallops, a minor road also known locally as Cullinanes Lane, in Ballyspellan between 11am and 12.15pm, to come forward.
They have also urged anyone with video footage to contact gardai in Kilkenny at 056 7775000, the garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
