Former Bewley’s boss Patrick Bewley dies aged 77

Dominic McGrath
Monday 27 December 2021 15:32
Patrick Bewley was managing director of Bewley’s cafes for 26 years (PA)
(PA Media)

Patrick Bewley, former managing director of the coffee and tea company Bewley’s, has died aged 77.

Mr Bewley, who passed away after a long illness, was involved in the Irish company for 53 years.

The great grandson of the company’s founder, Joshua Bewley, he was born in 1944 in Knocksedan House, a farm in Swords in Co Dublin

He joined Bewley’s at 21, later becoming the manager of the Bewley’s cafe in Westmoreland Street, Dublin, before serving as managing director of the company from 1977 to 2003.

Paddy Campbell, whose family acquired the Bewley’s business in 1986, paid tribute.

Bewleys coffee shop on Grafton Street in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

“In his own quiet, determined way, Paddy Bewley made an immense contribution, not just to the success of Bewley’s over the past 35 years, but to improving the lives of others in need,” he said in a statement.

“Paddy did tireless work for the Hospice Foundation and the Mendicity Institution amongst others.

“He was one of the finest people I have known in my business life, a great sportsman and a true friend indeed.”

Jason Doyle, the managing director of Bewley’s Tea and Coffee said: “The value Paddy added over his lifetime, not only to our business but to the wider Irish coffee industry, is incredible.”

“Anyone who is anyone in the Irish coffee industry has come through the Paddy Bewley school of coffee.

“His enthusiasm and willingness to share his knowledge was always infectious and I wouldn’t have the love that I have for coffee today without Paddy.”

Patrick is survived by wife, Shirley Dagg, and sons Craig and Simon.

