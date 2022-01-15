Lucky ticketholder secures 19 million euro ‘must-win’ Irish lotto jackpot
The must-be-won lotto draw came after months of waiting for a jackpot ticket.
One lucky ticketholder has secured the “must-win” Irish lotto, with the draw worth just over 19 million euro.
Saturday’s draw came after months of waiting for a top-prize winner.
The jackpot had not been won since June 9.
The wait had prompted criticism and questions in some quarters about the lotto draw.
“The prospect of winning is so remote that punters must be thinking Shergar would have a better chance at winning Squid Game ” Irish TD Bernard Durkan claimed in November.
The issue was also raised in the Dail.
Since early October, the jackpot had been capped at 19.06 million euro.
The winning numbers on Saturday were: 02, 09, 16, 30, 37, 40 – and bonus number was 23.
It was reported that there had been a high demand for tickets ahead of the draw.
It was not known on Saturday evening where the winning ticket was sold.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.