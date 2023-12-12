Watch live: UN votes on resolution demanding immediate Gaza ceasefire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the United Nations General Assembly is expected to vote on Tuesday, 12 December, on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It comes after a top Israeli official said that the conflict could go on for months despite more civilian deaths increasing pressure for a ceasefire.

Health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say that more than 18,200 Palestinians have been killed in the past two months.

Defence minister Yoav Gallant claimed that Hamas is “still organised militarily” and it would “take time” to destroy the group following its brutal incursion on 7 October.

More than 100 people who were taken hostage after the attack remain missing.

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet families of Americans taken hostage by the militant group, White House officials said.