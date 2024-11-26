Israel-Lebanon latest: Pressure on Netanyahu to accept ceasefire deal and allow 60,000 to return home
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will consider the deal later today, marking a significant breakthrough in the Middle Eastern conflict
Israel is poised to approve a ceasfire plan with Iran-backed Hezbollah, which could pave the way for an end to the broader conflict that has enguled the region for more than a year.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will chair a security council meeting later today, where he is facing international pressure to agree to a deal that has already won Lebanese support.
The Shia militia and Israel have exchanged near-daily rocket fire across the southern Lebanon border since Hamas launched its cross-border attack into southern Israel on 7 October last year.
On 1 October 2024, Israel launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon and has carried out airstrikes across Beirut, killing senior Hezbollah commanders.
US national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday a deal was close but “nothing is done until everything is done”.
‘No excuse,’ warns EU foreign policy chief
The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is urging Israel to back the ceasefire deal, which he says has all the necessary security guarantees for Israel.
Speaking at a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy, Mr Borrell said there was no excuse for not implementing the deal with Hezbollah, adding pressure should be exerted on Israel to approve it immediately.
“No more excuses. No more additional requests,” Mr Borrell said.
He said he discussed prospects for a deal in a recent trip to Lebanon and one of the sticking points was whether France should be included in a committee monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire, which the US is due to chair.
He said the Lebanese have specifically asked for France’s involvement, but the Israelis have misgivings. “This is one of the points that are still missing,” he said.
Chronology of events in the conflict
If successful, the ceasefire deal would represent a significant milestone in the Middle Eastern conflict that has rocked global politics since Hamas launched its terror attack against Israeli communities on October 7 last year.
Last month the Independent compiled a timeline marking major events in the conflict after Israel launched its ground offensive in Lebanon, which at the time ballooned fears of an all-out war with Hezbollah.
In light of today’s impending development, you can read that chronology here.
Hostilities intensifying in lead-up to deal
In Beirut, Israeli airstrikes levelled more of the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs on Monday, sending clouds of debris billowing over the Lebanese capital.
Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli attacks killed 31 people and wounded 62 across the country on Monday.
Over the past year, more than 3,750 people have been killed and over one million have been forced from their homes, according to the ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its figures.
Israel has dealt major blows to Hezbollah, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah and other top commanders, and inflicting massive destruction in Lebanon in areas where the group holds sway.
Israel says its military offensive is aimed at enabling tens of thousands of Israelis to return to homes they evacuated when Hezbollah began firing across the Lebanese border into Israel more than a year ago.
What is the deal being discussed?
The plan before Mr Netanyahu requires Israeli troops to withdraw from south Lebanon, and Lebanese army troops to deploy in the border region - a Hezbollah stronghold - within 60 days.
The impending agreement has been accompanied by Israeli airstrikes demolishing more of Beirut’s Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs on Monday.
Israel also carried out powerful airstrikes over the weekend, one of which killed at least 29 people in central Beirut, while Hezbollah unleashed one of its biggest rocket salvos yet on Sunday, firing 250 missiles into Israel.
In Israel, a ceasefire will pave the way for 60,000 people to return to homes in the north, which they evacuated as Hezbollah began firing rockets in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas a day after that group’s attack on 7 October, 2023.
A sticking point over who would monitor compliance with the ceasefire was resolved on Monday with an agreement to set up a five-country committee, including France and chaired by the United States.
Israel security cabinet to meet later today
Israel is poised to approve a US plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, a senior Israeli official has told Reuters news agency.
If agreed to, the deal would mark a significant breakthrough in bringing peace to the region following the breakout of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.
Israel’s security cabinet is expected to convene later on Tuesday to discuss and likely approve the text at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official said.
This would pave the way for a ceasefire declaration by US president Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, Reuters reports.
Lebanon backs the agreement, while Hezbollah, seen as a terrorist group by the US and UK, has endorsed negotiations.
