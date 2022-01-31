Emergency services attend scene of reported attack on 17-year-old girl
The teenager was in the Johnstown area of Co Kilkenny around lunchtime on Monday when the alleged attack took place.
Emergency services have attended the scene where a teenage girl was reportedly attacked on Monday afternoon.
A 17-year-old girl in the Johnstown area of Co Kilkenny around lunchtime when the alleged attack took place.
A spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana are currently responding to a report in Johnstown, Co Kilkenny, which occurred shortly before lunch time.”
Gardai said they could not confirm the exact nature of the alleged incident.
The spokesperson said they will “provide clarification as soon as we are able to do so”.
