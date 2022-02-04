Gardai investigate after body of a woman in her late teens discovered in Sligo

A post-mortem is set to take place which will determine the course of the investigation.

James Ward
Friday 04 February 2022 15:19
A Garda investigation is underway after the body of a woman in her late teens was found.

The discovery was made at Ballinode, Co Sligo, on Thursday.

The woman’s body has since been removed from the scene and a post-mortem will take place in due course, a Garda spokesperson said.

The results of the post-mortem which will determine the course of the investigation.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.

