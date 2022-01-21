Investigation under way after woman’s body found outside home in Donegal

An investigation is under way following the discovery of a woman’s body outside a private home.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, outside a home in Kilmacrennan, Co Donegal on Thursday.

They were alerted to the incident at about 8.20pm.

The body of the woman has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.