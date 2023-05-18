Watch live: Joe Biden arrives in Japan for G7 summit
Watch live as Joe Biden arrives in Japan to attend the G7 Hiroshima leaders’ summit on Thursday, 18 May.
The US president will join other heads of the world’s advanced democracies for three days from Friday in the western Japanese city for talks on international issues.
Leaders are expected to discuss concern about China’s use of “economic coercion” in its dealings abroad as part of a joint statement.
G7 countries attending the summit - the UK, Japan, Germany, the US, France, Canada, and Italy - are closely tied with China economically.
The summit is also expected to focus on Russia as Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Biden is expected to have a sideline meeting with Quad nations - Australia, the United States, India and Japan - after postponing his post-G7 trip to Sydney because of debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.
