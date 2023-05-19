For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as world leaders visit the Itsukushima shrine in Hiroshima as they gather for the G7 summit in Japan on Friday, 19 May.

Itsukushima shrine on Miyajima island is well known for its iconic “floating” torii gate - this marks the approach and entrance to a shrine.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Japan on Sunday for talks with other global politicians, a Ukrainian official has confirmed, as Russia and its invasion of his country is likely to be on the agenda.

Mr Zelensky is also expected to attend a virtual meeting today.

It comes as Mr Zelensky issues fresh calls for more support in his country’s fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

At the G7 talks, world leaders are expected to look at cracking down on Russia’s circumvention of sanctions and announce new penalties, as well as examining China’s influence.

Exports from Germany to countries bordering Russia have surged in the first quarter of the year, prompting concerns that Russia could be dodging sanctions with re-exports from these nations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.